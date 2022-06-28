Stonehaven swimming pool to close for eight weeks

The pool will shut its doors after the final session on Sunday, July 10.

The games hall and fitness room will not be affected and will remain open over the course of the closure, although from July 25 there will be no access to the showers or changing facilities.

The local authority said the closure is due to essential work required to the gas pipes and supply of gas to the leisure centre.

Although the work has been planned, the council was unable to confirm the date until now as confirmation for all areas of the work from all relevant parties was required.

Commenting on the closure, a council spokesperson said: “We have worked in coordination with our property team, contractors, and the gas supplier to maximise the work done to the swimming pool for the shortest time possible.

" This means we will also be undertaking work to the pool hall, changing rooms and pool basin while the repairs to the gas supply are worked on.

“Our staff have worked hard to tie in the closure to the opening of the Stonehaven Open Air Pool to minimise the disruption to swimmers in the area.

"The Open Air Pool is open until September 4, and the planned date for the completion of the work is September 2 ."

Customers with memberships will be able to carry their membership on and access the facilities at Portlethen (or any other indoor venue across Aberdeenshire).

Alternatively, they can downgrade their membership to an ‘Individual Gym’ or ‘Gym Small Household’ to access the dry side facilities that remain open.

All customers will have the option to freeze their membership altogether for the duration of the closure.

If anyone wishes to freeze or downgrade their membership, please emai l l [email protected] or phone 01467 532929.