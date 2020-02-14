Stonehaven traders’ “positive” response to support scheme

Businesses in Stonehaven have responded positively to a new retail support initiative.

Local traders are being encouraged to take part in the Business Support Scheme, which was launched last month.

It is hoped the project will bolster businesses in difficult economic times.

Those which have so far signed up to the scheme have met Gordon Bell, managing director of the The Retailer Group, for an introduction to the initiative.

Mr Bell, whose group is a member of Scotland’s Town Partnership, has praised Aberdeenshire Council for taking the initiative to support local traders.

The Retailer Group was established in 1999 and has its core business in high street retail.

Businesses will have the chance to work with leading retail experts due to a commission from the South Aberdeenshire Local Action Group (SALAG).

It has awarded a LEADER grant to fund one-to-one retail consultancy sessions in Stonehaven, Banchory and Huntly.

The project, which got under way this month, will run over the course of a number of months.

The initiative will offer businesses access to specialist expertise and advice, and workshops to help them maintain their long-term sustainability.

Visual merchandising expert Lynda Murray, from International Visual, was a keynote speaker at a networking event in Stonehaven Community Centre on Tuesday.

Places are still available for the scheme.

Any retailer looking for further information should contact Heather Macrae on 01467533297 or at heather.macrae@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.