Stonehaven woman gifts literature prize to Mackie Academy in memory of her brother

The silver cup is handed over to Chris Meikle, head of English at Mackie Academy, by Isobel Mathieson and close friend Philippa Roberts.

Isobel Mathieson (89), was born in 1933 at Tannachie near Drumlithie and moved to Stonehaven as a child.

She attended Dunnottar School and had three older sibilngs – her brothers Bill (born in 1925) and Dan (born in 1926), and an older sister Catherine who died in infancy.

Isobel’s parents opened up a sweet factory in New Street in the town in the late 1930s where her father used to make fancy chocolates and fondants.

Isobel’s bothers Dan (right) and Bill outside the shop.

But when the war came and sugar was rationed, people wanted something that would last longer so he turned his hand to making boiled sweets.

She has some great stories to tell about the shop including when the sugar ration went up and people queued right up New Street and down the other side to spend their extra ration!

While Dan was out delivering sweets one day in the sweetie van a lorry took a corner badly and hit his van. He was killed instantly at just 32 years of age.

Isobel said Dan had a love for the Scots language from a young age and had a large collection of Scottish poetry and was also self taught on the fiddle and loved Scottish music.

He was contributing to the early volumes of the first Scottish dictionary when he lost his life before they were completed.

Dan had been introduced to be an excerptor and reader of texts for the Scottish National Dictionary through the editor of the Mearns Leader back in 1948.

Dan was proficient at reciting the literature of Scotland’s greats, but he also tried his hand at writing his own. Isobel loved and admired Dan dearly and has never recovered completely from the loss of her brother.

Close friend and neighbour of Isobel, Philippa Roberts, told the Leader: “On one of our many conversations about Dan’s life I suggested that it would be lovely to do something in memory of Dan has his love for Scottish literature at Mackie Academy, to encourage this generation to develop a love for Scottish literature.

"Isobel was delighted with the idea and has now donated a silver cup.

"Each prize-winning pupil will also receive a monetary prize of £100 and a Scots dictionary.”

Phlippa added that the prize has been funded for a total of 32 years - one for every year of Dan’s shortened life.

The Cup was recently handed over to Chris Meikle, head of English at Mackie Academy, by Isobel, who now lives at Clashfarquhar House on Robert Street, and Philippa.

Commenting on the donation of the Cup, Mr Meikle, faculty head of English, said: “We would like to thank Miss Mathieson for her incredibly generous gift to Mackie Academy.