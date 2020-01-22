Stonehaven woman’s fundraiser for cancer charities

A music festival with a difference is being arranged for Stonehaven next month.

Local woman Adrianna Glennie is organising the event to raise funds for EHE Rare Cancer Charity (UK) and CLAN Cancer Support.

Adrianna was diagnosed with blood sarcoma cancer, Epithelioid Haemangioendothelioma (EHE) around 18 months ago.

Being one of only four in Scotland and one of only around 90 UK sufferers, Adrianna, from Stonehaven, has the rare cancer in her liver and bones, however it will hopefully remain stable for many years, and should not be life-limiting.

She said: “I was diagnosed with EHE in June, 2018, and in that year I decided to go for 30 festivals and gigs in 30 weeks, just to prove that the cancer, basically, wasn’t going to beat me.”

Adrianna is arranging the music festival for the Station Hotel on Saturday, February 15, from 3pm till midnight, combining the event with her 40th birthday.

She decided on a festival as she lives for her music .

Adrianna told the Leader: “There will be a mix of music with bands including the Chandaliers as headliners, a ceilidh and DJ SWeeT-R, so hopefully there will be something for everyone.”

This will be combined with fundraising games throughout the day.

Adrianna is hoping the event will be a sell-out and is appealing to local businesses for auction or raffle prizes and traders to advertise in the free programme issued on the day, listing the performances, business advertising and donation names.

Festival-goers will have the chance of supporting both charities.

She explained: “I will have two buckets on the bar - one for EHE and one for CLAN - and people can put their money in whichever bucket they prefer.”

Tickets start at £25 for adults, and £57.50 for families, and for further information about the fundraiser, email ehe2020@outlook.com.

Last year Adrianna was among three local women who took part in North-east fashion show Courage on the Catwalk, organised by cancer charity Friends of ANCHOR, and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

The search is currently under way for models to take part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk and Brave events at the Beach Ballroom in May.

Adrianna says she would encourage anyone going through any stage of their cancer journey to take part.