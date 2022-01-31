Storms Malik and Corrie: Provisions available for Aberdeenshire residents

Welfare provisions are in place for residents.

LLA facilities open until 8pm tonight (Monday)

If you need access to a hot shower or phone charging etc, the following Live life Aberdeenshire facilities have again opened today:

Turriff Sports Centre, Banchory Sports Village, Deveron Community & Sports Centre, Inverurie Community Campus, Ellon Community Campus, Portlethen Pool, Westhill Swimming Pool, Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre, Huntly Swimming Pool, Peterhead Leisure Centre and Mearns Community Campus

There will be tea/coffee from 12noon at Fetteresso Church Hall today (Mon).

Hot food provision

People wanting to pick-up a meal can do so at:

Aboyne Swimming Pool (outside the building as no power) between 1.15-2pm and 4.15-5pm

Alford Community Campus (outside the building as no power) between 1.15-2pm and 4.15-5pm

Banchory Sports Village: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm

Inverurie Community Campus: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm

Mearns Academy Community Campus: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm

Stonehaven Leisure Centre: (outside the building as no power) between 1.15-2pm and 4.15-5pm

Turriff Sports Centre: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm

Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm

For those who cannot travel, please contact 0808 196 3384 if you need advice or support or if you are isolating. It is open from 8:45am to 5pm today.

SSEN catering provision

SSEN catering facilities remain in place at:

Alford, Transport Museum Car Park, Fish & Chips

Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms Car Park, Steak Bar

Cannich, Village Centre, Highland Hog Roast Food Van (from 12.30pm)

Fyvie, Outside the Co-op, Steak Bar

Insch, Church Hall Car Park, Western Road, Hot Food Van

Kemnay, Aquithie Road, Steak Bar

Munlochy, Car Park Highland Hog Roast Food Van

Tarland, The Square, Steak Bar

Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips

Whitestone, Opposite Finzean Town Hall, Steak Bar

SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Lumphanan

Health and social care

The Stonehaven vaccination centre is closed today due to lack of power.

The following GP practices currently have no power:

Aboyne/Tarland

Alford

Ballater

Braemar

Kemnay

Stonehaven

Community testing

The council has pulled provision of lateral flow community testing in Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Huntly today. Testing is still available in Peterhead.

Roads and Infrastructure

Council is experiencing particular issues in Kincardine and Mearns with a number of routes impacted by trees. Teams are attending in all affected areas and assisting with tree removal. Please drive safely and avoid routes/areas with fallen or hung-up trees.

Waste services

Stonehaven and the coastal area are particularly affected so we have no collection routes currently going out. Stonehaven and Portlethen household recycling centres are also closed. All remaining depots/HRCs are operating as normal and collections are being undertaken, however there may be some roads we cannot currently access due to fallen trees.

Phone numbers:

If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs - 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06