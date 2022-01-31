Storms Malik and Corrie: Provisions available for Aberdeenshire residents
As SSEN remains at Red Alert status as a result of Storms Malik and Corrie, Aberdeenshire Council has been working to make sure residents have access to help and support.
LLA facilities open until 8pm tonight (Monday)
If you need access to a hot shower or phone charging etc, the following Live life Aberdeenshire facilities have again opened today:
Turriff Sports Centre, Banchory Sports Village, Deveron Community & Sports Centre, Inverurie Community Campus, Ellon Community Campus, Portlethen Pool, Westhill Swimming Pool, Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre, Huntly Swimming Pool, Peterhead Leisure Centre and Mearns Community Campus
There will be tea/coffee from 12noon at Fetteresso Church Hall today (Mon).
Hot food provision
People wanting to pick-up a meal can do so at:
Aboyne Swimming Pool (outside the building as no power) between 1.15-2pm and 4.15-5pm
Alford Community Campus (outside the building as no power) between 1.15-2pm and 4.15-5pm
Banchory Sports Village: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm
Inverurie Community Campus: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm
Mearns Academy Community Campus: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm
Stonehaven Leisure Centre: (outside the building as no power) between 1.15-2pm and 4.15-5pm
Turriff Sports Centre: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm
Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre: between 1-2pm and 4-5pm
For those who cannot travel, please contact 0808 196 3384 if you need advice or support or if you are isolating. It is open from 8:45am to 5pm today.
SSEN catering provision
SSEN catering facilities remain in place at:
Alford, Transport Museum Car Park, Fish & Chips
Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms Car Park, Steak Bar
Cannich, Village Centre, Highland Hog Roast Food Van (from 12.30pm)
Fyvie, Outside the Co-op, Steak Bar
Insch, Church Hall Car Park, Western Road, Hot Food Van
Kemnay, Aquithie Road, Steak Bar
Munlochy, Car Park Highland Hog Roast Food Van
Tarland, The Square, Steak Bar
Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips
Whitestone, Opposite Finzean Town Hall, Steak Bar
SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Lumphanan
Health and social care
The Stonehaven vaccination centre is closed today due to lack of power.
The following GP practices currently have no power:
Aboyne/Tarland
Alford
Ballater
Braemar
Kemnay
Stonehaven
Community testing
The council has pulled provision of lateral flow community testing in Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Huntly today. Testing is still available in Peterhead.
Roads and Infrastructure
Council is experiencing particular issues in Kincardine and Mearns with a number of routes impacted by trees. Teams are attending in all affected areas and assisting with tree removal. Please drive safely and avoid routes/areas with fallen or hung-up trees.
Waste services
Stonehaven and the coastal area are particularly affected so we have no collection routes currently going out. Stonehaven and Portlethen household recycling centres are also closed. All remaining depots/HRCs are operating as normal and collections are being undertaken, however there may be some roads we cannot currently access due to fallen trees.
Phone numbers:
If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101
Power outages – via SSEN on 105
Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111
Emergency council housing repairs - 03456 08 12 03
Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06
If you can’t use private water because of power outage you are advised to source bottled water. Contact 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.