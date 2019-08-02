Sweet Adelines are in fine voice

The Aberdeen Chorus of Sweet Adelines is celebrating recent success in a major competition.

The group - with members from throughout the city and Shire - competed in Cardiff, with 67 female members, at the Regional Sweet Adeline International (SAI) contest.

They won a silver medal with the Adelines’ highest ever score.

There were 16 competing choruses from the region, which includes the UK and the Netherlands.

The high score has earned the Adelines, with members in Stonehaven and Laurencekirk, a wildcard to compete at the SAI international competition in Louisville, Kentucky, in October, 2020.

Mhairi Adie, from Auchenblae, who overseas marketing and publicity, said: “We are very excited about our wildcard place at the international competition in Kentucky and are actively looking for women, who love to sing, to be a part of this amazing medal- winning chorus and to come and join us.

“We are now on a fundraising drive and it would be great if we could find funding or a local business to provide sponsorship.”

The Aberdeen Chorus - a registered charity - is a choir of around 80 singers who sing in four-part harmony acapella style.

Next year will be the group’s 40th birthday.

Members meet at Curl Aberdeen every Monday evening at 7.30.

Anyone interested in joining should contact membership@aberdeenchorus.scot.