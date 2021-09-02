Titanic effort from Men's Shed

The Titanic kit and plans are received by the Men’s Shed.

At 23.40 hours on April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic of the White Star Line struck an iceberg and has since earned her unenviable place in the folklore of maritime history.

RMS Carpathia, Cunard Line, was 58 miles away and navigated the ice fields to arrive four hours after the Titanic had sunk; over the next few hours her crew rescued 705 survivors from the Titanic’s lifeboats and returned to New York where they arrived on April 18.

One of the quartermasters aboard the RMS Carpathia when it sailed from New York on Tuesday, April 11, 1912, was John Ritchie Cargill who was born in Gourdon, Kincardineshire.

During WW1 John was a sergeant in the Black Watch and was awarded the Military Medal (MM). In WW2 he again enlisted and served with distinction, being awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM).

John’s grandchildren are trustees of the Maggie Law Maritime Museum in Gourdon. The museum had received a model of the Titanic, in kit form, from local resident Allan Hay. Allan had purchased the kit in magazine format, over a period of two years, and was keen to see it built and residing in the Maggie Law Museum.

Allan and the Maggie Law Maritime Museum approached Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed and asked if the Shed would be interested in assembling the kit for display in the museum. This was agreed and the model kit, with accompanying drawings etc, was handed over in February 2020.

A team came together with the intention of assembling the model, in house, but then coronavirus struck and lockdown was affected! However, trustee Ian Smith, took the model parts and instructions to his home and spent his Covid locked down days working on the model assembly. As he lightly puts it, “It kept me sane!”

The Shed, on behalf of the museum, obtained a custom-made display case and the model, in its case, was handed over to Sheena Taylor and Allan Hay earlier this month.