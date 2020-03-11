Traffic wardens could return to Aberdeenshire towns

Traffic wardens are poised to make a comeback in towns in Aberdeenshire.

The council is considering introducing enforcement zones in four town centres initially - Stonehaven, Peterhead, Inverurie and Fraserburgh - and expanding to others as an ongoing project.

Police Scotland currently monitors on-street parking but Aberdeenshire is seeking to introduce a Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE) across the region.

It will be discussed on Thursday by the local authority’s infrastructure services committee.

Councillors will consider whether this could be an option to improve accessibility, safety and the vitality of town centres, throughout the area, as well as relieving congestion.

They will also consider whether to progress with an application to Scottish Ministers to start the process to obtain the required powers.

The balance lies between the potential benefits for town centres and the financial burden it would create for the council in the short to medium term.

There are set up costs of around £380,000 during the implementation phase spread over three years.

A report to the committee shows that, based on a penalty charge notice of £32, estimated income for the local authority by 2025-26 would be £312,000.

In January, 2018, councillors agreed not to proceed with the option of DPE.

However, in June last year, a council working group sought agreement from the infrastructure services committee to revisit the feasibility of decriminalised parking.

With the introduction of the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 there will also now be a Scotland- wide ban on pavement and double parking. The act also provides councils with powers to enforce the national ban.

Councillors will hear that while there is no statutory requirement to carry out the powers to enforce the ban, there is likely to be significant expectation from both the public and Scottish Ministers for this to be tackled.

Council head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “If DPE powers are not applied for or granted, Aberdeenshire Council could be in a situation where there is power to enforce pavement parking and double parking but not deal with a vehicle parked on a double yellow line.

“This is likely to lead to public frustrations and confused messages and while there are cost and resource implications from implementing any enforcement of pavement parking, efficiencies could be achieved if DPE is introduced alongside this additional power.”