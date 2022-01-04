Trees broken at Mineralwell Park
More than 20 young trees which were only panted a few weeks ago, have bee found broken in half at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:53 pm
The cherry blossom trees were among 120 which had been planted at the park as part of a project to mark 150 years of Japan-UK friendship.
Local MP Andrew Bowie, who was involved in the project, said: “I am crestfallen that such a positive project for Stonehaven and the Mearns has been damaged already.
"The school pupils, sea cadets and local volunteers who gave their time to plant these trees - they all put so much into this. If this is the work of vandals, they will have a heavy burden on their consicence today.”