Twin town sporting links progress

Firm links are being forged between Stonehaven and its twin town of Acheres in France.

The partnership was officially established nearly a year ago and a number of sporting activities will be taking place over the coming weeks.

A team from the Paris suburb played at Stonehaven Golf Club at the weekend.

Stonehaven Rugby Club will compete in Acheres to celebrate their 50th anniversary in May and a tennis team from Acheres will visit Stonehaven at the end of August.

The town has been invited to send representatives in June to take part in Acheres Foulees Acheroises marking the 50th anniversary of the CLOCA - a multi-sports club.

More than 100 towns across Europe take part and Stonehaven would be the first in Scotland.

Phil Mills-Bishop, co-ordinator of Stonehaven and NE Scotland Twinning (SNEST), said: “The twinning group continues to make significant progress.

“A new constitution has been drafted and application made for charitable status.”

A new website is expected to go live shortly.

Mr Mills-Bishop added that a great deal of work had been done over the last couple of months on the structure of the group, while still progressing further twinning opportunities.

Meanwhile, Ellen Wong, principal officer at the US Consulate General in Edinburgh, has agreed to meet the Mayor of Athens, Ronnie Marks, and a delegation when they attend a Gathering at Dunnottar Castle at the beginning of August.

The Alabama town became Stonehaven’s second ‘twin’ at the end of last year.

The local community held a highly-successful Gathering at the castle with Acheres representatives last summer.