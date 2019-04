Two women have died after being pulled from the sea off Aberdeen beach.

Emergency services were called to the esplanade around 12.40am following reports of two people in the water.

Aberdeen and Stonehaven coastguard teams, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, and RNLI lifeboat crew were mobilised.

Two women were pulled from the water and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died despite efforts to save them.

A police cordon has been put in place at the beach.