Tyrebagger booking system returns for Christmas tree sales

Book your appointment now to avoid disappointment

Originally put in place at the height of COVID-19 restrictions, the system has helped ease congestion and improve safety for staff and visitors.

Fiona Robertson, FLS Area Visitor Services Manager, said; “We are still very much aware that COVID-19 is still with us and although things will be a bit more relaxed this time, we’re still looking to keep everyone safe.”

The centre will only be open Thursday to Monday and time on site will be limited to an hour. However, the team intends to let 60 cars per hour access the site, rather than the 30 per hour last year. Hand sanitiser will be available onsite, social distancing and the use of masks when in close proximity to others will still be required and only card payments will be accepted.

Booking slots are being released on a weekly basis although the site will only open from December 2 until December 23 – or for as long as supplies last. Details can be found at https://forestryandland.gov.scot/christmas

Fiona added;,“We expect demand to be high and trees will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis.”