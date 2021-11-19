Unique finds at Aberdeen's Christmas market
Shoppers have the chance to choose handmade gifts, unique pieces of art and locally-crafted food and drink at this year’s Curated in the Quad Christmas market, which opened on Friday at Aberdeen’s Marischal College.
More than 70 small businesses will be selling their wares over the next few weeks, with visitors urged to shop local this year and support independent traders as well as the city centre.
Each weekend in the run-up to Christmas it will feature a different line-up of new and established brands, who will be selling their unique finds from wooden cabins adorned with twinkling fairy lights.
Proceeds will go to Charlie House, a local children's charity that aims to improve the quality of life for babies, children and young people in the north-east of Scotland who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.