Ury homes project given green light

Councillors have approved plans to build 94 homes at the Ury Estate, north of Stonehaven.

The go-ahead for the scheme at East Lodge was given at a meeting of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee.

The proposal is a continuation from the previous development of 85 homes currently nearing completion on the site.

In 2011, planning consent was given to build 230 homes on the site, however this expired without implementation, with the new applications seeking to deliver what was previously granted.

The development includes a mix of three to six-bedroom homes and will be similar to the houses already being built on the adjacent East Lodge development.

A meandering footpath will be installed between the two streets in the development along with green spaces, planting of trees and several pieces of play equipment at the central path.

A new link road will also be created to serve the development.

The plans received one objection. Issues raised included loss of intended parkland and tree areas, lack of public space, lack of accessable local shops, and potential overlooking towards existing houses.

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of developer Kirkwood Homes, Alan Rae, said: “The previous development site has been commercially successful for us and Stonehaven has proved to be a popular area for residential properties, especially with the new AWPR in place.

“This development is important to us as it will provide local jobs, and we welcome the recommendations in the report.

“We are aware of some restrictions in place and we are working with the landowner to proceed especially with the construction of the link road.”

The housebuilder aims to have work completed on the site by early 2021.

Councillors had debated the idea of a site visit to give them a better understanding of the development however, after discussing the proposal, they decided to approve the application.

An application for a further 33 homes to the west of the site has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council and will be discussed at a future date. This will also include road infrastructure to link all of the streets in the development together.