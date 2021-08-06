Veteran rideout pays tribute at Falkland sites
Liam Kerr has backed a veterans fundraising “ride of respect” that visited important sites in Fife, Angus and Aberdeenshire on its way around the UK.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:36 am
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:58 pm
On Saturday, a four-man team of veterans Paul Moore, Charlie McColgan, Phill Damant and Tony McKie began a 2,500-mile,16-day journey around more than 80 graves and memorials of the Falklands conflict.
North East MSP Mr Kerr met the team and a Scots Guards representative at Laurencekirk cemetery before heading onward to Macduff.
Sunday’s visits included Kennoway in Fife, RM Condor at Arbroath in Angus, Spean Bridge and the Penny Fuir Cemetery of Oban.