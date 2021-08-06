Veteran rideout pays tribute at Falkland sites

The riders are pictured with Liam Kerr who rode with them on the road to Macduff.

On Saturday, a four-man team of veterans Paul Moore, Charlie McColgan, Phill Damant and Tony McKie began a 2,500-mile,16-day journey around more than 80 graves and memorials of the Falklands conflict.

North East MSP Mr Kerr met the team and a Scots Guards representative at Laurencekirk cemetery before heading onward to Macduff.