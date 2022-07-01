Viewmount office to open to the public with launch of customer service point

The Viewmount office is located at Arduthie Road, Stonehaven,

The new service point will support customers with queries on a variety of services at the first point of contact. Those visiting the building will also be able to make payment for a number of council services by card, although cash and cheques cannot be accepted.

The service point will be open from 8.45am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5pm, Monday to Friday.

The opening of the service point marks the final part of a major refurbishment of the Arduthie Road building, parts of which date back to the Victorian era and are Category C Listed. Work on the refurbishment and extension of the building began in June 2019 and was completed over two phases of work.

The work included refurbishment of the council chamber, the replacement of toilet facilities, and the development of modern, flexible meeting and office accommodation, along with a lift.

The pandemic meant access to the modernised building has been limited up till now, with the registrars service continuing to support customers, and councillors more recently returning to hold committee meetings on a hybrid basis, with some in the building and some joining remotely.

Staff are also beginning to make greater use of the building as councils offices open more fully following the pandemic.

Kincardine & Mearns Area Committee chair Cllr Wendy Agnew said: “It is very pleasing to see Viewmount formally opening its doors after such a significant redevelopment over the past few years. I am sure customers and staff alike will enjoy making use of what is now a modern space that is designed to be flexible in its use and will serve the community for years to come.”