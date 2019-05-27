Viewmount to undergo facelift

Work on a £3 million refurbishment and extension to Aberdeenshire Council’s Viewmount office in Stonehaven is to get under way at the start of June.

The project, due for completion by late summer next year, will be carried out in two main phases.

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee members gave their approval following discussion in private at a recent meeting.

Oldest sections of Viewmount are Victorian, and Category C Listed. The original building was first extended in the 1950s, and again in 1988.

The first phase of the project, costing just under £3.3 million, will focus on refurbishment of the oldest part.

This will include demolition and replacement of the existing toilets and covering the existing internal courtyard to provide interview rooms and a public entrance to the council chamber.

The chamber will be refurbished and the floor levelled, and the upper rooms of the building will be developed to provide meeting and office accommodation.

The plans also include a customer service point in the reception area, and an additional 36 parking spaces will be created on the site of a former temporary building demolished several years ago.

It is expected the first phase of the project will be completed by November.

The next stage will involve conversion of the 1988 extension to create an open-plan office space which will allow for greater flexible working in the building.

It is also proposed to extend this part of the building to create an extra 200 sq m of additional open plan office space, and a lift between floors.

Plans for this part of the scheme are currently under development.

The investment is part of the council’s office space strategy, under which key aspects of the plans for Stonehaven were agreed in February.

Speaking after the committee meeting, Councillor Wendy Agnew said: “This project is a significant investment in what is a landmark building in Stonehaven and will make it fit for the future.

“The existing space is dated and does not allow for much flexible working. The refurbishment will bring Viewmount up to standard and allow for new ways of working.”

During the meeting, it was agreed council offices at Carlton House and Allardice Street should close on completion of the development and following the relocation of staff.