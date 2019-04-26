Violet prefers selling homes to retirement

A pensioner has come out of retirement to bolster the sales team at a new retirement development at Chapelton.

Violet Teague, 71, who has more than 30 years’ experience selling new homes in the Aberdeenshire residential market has joined Brio Retirement Living as a part-time sales adviser.

The grandmother-of-two is helping retirees find their ideal home at Brio’s retirement community, currently under development in the new town, south of Aberdeen.

Violet is among a growing trend of pensioners who are enjoying working part-time in their later years.

Based in the sales suite at Liddell Park, she is helping people who are interested in buying a home at Landale Court, showcasing the range of properties available, providing advice on the care and support services avilable and the lifestyle on offer at Chapelton.

Violet, who is originally from Aberdeen and now lives in Fordoun, said: “I retired two years ago, but I missed the buzz of selling fantastic new homes and meeting so many lovely people.

“I’m a real people person and I’m still full of bounce.”

She added: “I enjoy helping people find a new home and guiding them through the process.

“I have a genuine understanding of what people around my age are looking for in their retirement years and I look forward to helping them on their journey to the next stage in their life at Landale Court.”

Violet, who joined Brio at the end of January, is working three days a week and in her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and cooking.

Brio Landale Court will consist of 94 new, one and two-bedroom apartments and cottages.

The first homeowners are set to move in from the summer.