Volunteers needed for cycle project

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans is seeking volunteers to help more children in Aberdeenshire walk and cycle to school.

Run in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, Sustrans’ I Bike programme gives youngsters the skills they need to travel actively, safely and confidently.

It encourages staff and pupils to be more active and to help reduce congestion and pollution outside the school gates.

Volunteers receive training to support activities including playground scooter and cycle skills, leading bike rides and bike maintenance.

Helen McCafferty, Sustrans project officer for I Bike Volunteers, said: “Volunteers are integral to the work we do in Aberdeenshire to help inspire more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school and in their spare time.

“The benefits of volunteering can be enormous. It can help protect your mental and physical health. Volunteering can help you to find friends, connect with your community, learn new skills, and even advance your career.”

To find out more about the project and how to get involved, email volunteers-scotland@sustrans.org.uk.