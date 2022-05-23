Well-known Stonehaven woman passes away at age of 91

Margaret Simpson has died at the age of 91

Margaret Simpson passed away peacefully at Castle Lodge Care Home in Inverbervie on Saturday, May 14.

Joe, her husband of almost 68 years, who also resides at Castle Lodge, was by her side.

The Simpsons had lived in Stonehaven since 1968, most recently in Mearns Drive.

The couple were also prominent in the communities of Catterline and St Cyrus in the 1950s and 1960s.

Mr Simpson was headmaster of local primary schools and Mrs Simpson travelled around the county as a physical education teacher.

Originally from Hawick, Mrs Simpson’s last teaching position was at Carronhill School, where she gained considerable enjoyment and satisfaction from teaching children with special needs.

She was closely associated with the Brownies and Girl Guides, becoming Commissioner of the latter organisation in Stonehaven.

Mrs Simpson was an accomplished Scottish country dancer and taught it regularly in the town hall.

A talented sportsperson, who graduated from Dunfermline College of Physical Education, Mrs Simpson was active in Stonehaven Bowling Club and had played in the National Finals in Ayr.

She was also a keen golfer, taking on the role of match secretary at Stonehaven Golf Club and was a member of the Friends of Stonehaven Outdoor Swimming Pool.