Work begins on £12 million village

Work has started on 91 new homes in a £12.5 million project on the outskirts of Stonehaven.

Mackie Village is on the 1600-acre Ury Estate and is being built by FMR Construction for Hillcrest Housing Association.

The estate development has mid-19th century B-listed Ury House as its centrepiece.

It is a key component of an £80m golf resort, featuring a course designed by legendary American golfer Jack Nicklaus, a restaurant and more than 200 high-quality homes.

The site is next to the new supermarket development at Ury which recently began construction.

The affordable homes project was given council approval in January.

It will be developed by FMR Construction, part of the FM Group.

Andrew Rae from FMR, said: “The Mackie Village project is a great opportunity for us to work with Hillcrest on Ury Estate.

“FM Group has a long-term programme of works in the North-east and will be involved in new infrastructure, the redevelopment of Ury House and further housing in the area.

“We will be looking to establish a strong management team and that task is currently under way.”

Angela Linton, Hillcrest’s chief executive, added: “This is our first development in Aberdeenshire and Hillcrest is looking forward to working with FMR Construction to provide 91 much needed affordable homes in Stonehaven.

“Hillcrest appreciates the support from Aberdeenshire Council and our funders, the Scottish Government, in helping to bring this project to fruition.”

Hillcrest owns and manages 6,000 homes across Dundee, Edinburgh and Angus.