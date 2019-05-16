Work begins on new Stonehaven store

Construction has started on a new supermarket in Stonehaven.

FM Group is building the 40,364 sq ft development on the Ury Estate.

Located at the south-west corner of the estate, the site of the new store lies adjacent to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, and the Slug Road.

The developers were granted planning permission in principle at an earlier stage for the supermarket and its associated infrastructure, and were given a list of conditions to be met before the project could move forward.

FM Group has confirmed it has been given the go-ahead by Aberdeenshire Council after successfully meeting the requirements.

Jonathon Milne, director of FM Group, is delighted work is getting underway on the new store.

He said: “This clears all the planning conditions on the retail consent that we had previously, and what this means is it allows us to start work on the site.

“It’s all good news, and there’s lots of really positive things happening around Ury, so we’re feeling really pleased with how everything is progressing right now.”

He added: “We’ve been working away on a lot in the background.

“The supermarket could be ready towards the end of next year.”

An Aberdeenshire Council report concluded that the developers fulfilled all the requirements that were set out in the principle consent, and satisfied the relevant policies in the local development plan for the area.

The report said: “The proposed retail development is of appropriate scale and design, respecting the wider natural landscape and build heritage, whilst providing good access to and from the site.”

In 2016, the council approved the Ury supermarket plan, a 50-bedroom hotel and restaurant on a delegated grant.