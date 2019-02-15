Pick of the pops at annual CLAN fundraiser

A north-east charity has announced plans for a unique music-themed lunch event, to raise funds for its cancer support services.

The CLAN Jukebox Lunch is the first of its kind, where, after enjoying a welcome glass of fizz, guests will be asked to choose their favourite tunes, which will be played throughout the afternoon.

The 2019 CLAN Jukebox Lunch will take place on Friday, May 10 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

In 2018, over 200 men and women attended the annual event, which raised £12,000 for CLAN’s cancer support services.

During the afternoon in May, there will be a raffle and auction, live entertainment and a two-course lunch provided by the hotel’s renowned chefs. Guests will also be treated to a unique shopping experience, where local crafts people will showcase artworks, gifts and clothing items.

The popular fundraising lunch, which is sponsored by BP, promises to be a fantastic afternoon of music, shopping, entertainment and friendship.

Steph McCann, CLAN Cancer Support’s Fundraising Team Manager, said: “The CLAN Lunch is one of CLAN’s most popular annual events, and we are excited to be adding a new theme this year where guests can request their favourite songs.

“The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa is an invaluable supporter of CLAN, and this event, with an even wider range of shopping stalls and entertainment, looks set to be the best yet.

“CLAN is enormously grateful to our sponsor, BP, which enables us to ensure that every penny raised during the event will come directly to CLAN, helping to support anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in the heart of communities throughout north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

"The CLAN lunch is always very popular, so we would encourage people to book their place now to avoid missing out.”

Tickets for the CLAN Lunch, which will run from 11am to 4pm, are priced at £37 each and are available individually or as tables of 10, and can be purchased by visiting www.clanhouse.org or via the charity’s fundraising team by calling 01224 647000 or email fundraising@clanhouse.org.