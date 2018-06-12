Pioneeering Calum wins another accolade for The Bay

Stonehaven’s Bay Fish and Chips is celebrating another award.

Owner Calum Richardson was named Food Pioneer of the Year at the annual Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards held in Edinburgh last Thursday.

There were 26 winners from more than 275 entries for this year’s event, assessed by over 45 judges.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotland is home to some of the most innovative producers and these awards give us the chance to celebrate just a few of them.

“We have a fantastic mix of established world-class businesses and a new generation of entrepreneurs coming through.

“Scottish food and drink is now a national success story.”