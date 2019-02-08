Plans unveiled for 71 homes at Johnshaven

Local residents will get the chance to air their views on a major 71-house development at Johnshaven later this month.

Fotheringham Property Developments Limited will unveil its new proposal for land adjacent to Goldenacre at Johnshaven Public Hall on Thursday, February 23, from 10am-8pm.

In a pre-application notice submitted to Aberdeenshire Council, the developers say the proposal is allocated as OP1 in the current Local Development Plan and will be located slightly to the north of the Johnshaven Conservation Area.

This site was previously granted planning permission in 2010 for 67 houses, which lapsed in 2015.

Early designs depict a range of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

The plans show two access points to the site with the main entry being from the north via Cemetery Road.

Fotheringham says the existing road will be upgraded from the site to the main road into the village, with a secondary access to the south west corner of the site, created predominantly for emergency vehicle access.