Ploughmen take on best

Two Aberdeenshire ploughmen will represent Scotland in the World Ploughing Championships in Germany at the weekend.

Former winner Dave Carnegie, from Fettercairn, and Ian Williams, from Maud, set off by lorry with their tractors and ploughs and have been spending the week familiarising themselves with the championship site near Stuttgart before the competition which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Carnegie, senior partner in the family farming and contracting business of D M Carnegie at Steelstrath, Fettercairn, qualified for the championships for the seventh time as winner of the reversible section at the Scottish Ploughing Championships at Crimond last year.

He said: “It’s a great honour to represent Scotland again but competition will be tough with ploughers from 29 countries taking part.”