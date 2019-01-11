Police appeal after break-ins

Police are seeking witnesses following overnight break-ins at two residential properties in Stonehaven.

The houses, in Farburn Drive, are believed to have been targeted around 1.30 this morning.

A black and green electric bike was stolen from one of the properties and a television from the other.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Understandably, the residents have been upset by these incidents.

“We are appealing to anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101 using reference number CF0007550119.

“Farburn Drive is a residential area and I would ask that anyone who has noticed anything unusual in the early hours of today or in the previous days gets in touch with us.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”