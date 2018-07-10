Police appeal after ‘suspicious’ fire in Shire woodland

An investigation is under way into a suspicious fire in woodland in Aberdeenshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the blaze at Tollohill Wood in the Banchory Devenick area. The outbreak occurred around 7pm on Monday, July 9.

Fire crews put out the blaze which was later reported to police.

Inquiry officer PC Michael Urquhart said: “We are treating this fire as suspicious and would ask that anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and who may have seen anything unusual gets in touch with us.

“In particular we are looking to trace around six youths, who were in the area at the time, who may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and we’d ask that anyone who was visiting the woods and has information which may assist us gets in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 using reference number CF0166420718. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.