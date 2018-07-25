Police issue advice to football fans ahead of Aberdeen match

Officers in the North East are looking forward to welcoming football fans to the Granite City tomorrow evening for the sell-out Europa League qualifying match between Aberdeen FC and Burnley FC.

Ahead of the game they are advising fans to arrive with plenty of time to get into Pittodrie to avoid any disappointment.

For fans travelling from England, they would also like to issue a reminder that the drink-drive limit here in Scotland is lower and that a byelaw is in place in Aberdeen that prevents the consumption of alcohol in a public place.

Match Commander Superintendent Innes Walker said: “This is a great event for Aberdeen and we are looking forward to supporting the clubs deliver a family friendly match.

“We’ll have a number of officers out to support the event and to help fans along their way to Pittodrie, including officers from our Operational Support Unit, police horses and road policing officers. If you need any help, then please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“There is parking restrictions around the stadium ahead of and during the match so please be aware of these and park responsibly. If you are driving, be aware that the drink-drive limit in Scotland is lower and consider your suitability for driving the morning after if you have consumed alcohol. Our advice is that if you are driving don’t drink any alcohol at all – it’s not worth the risk.

“Above all we look forward to welcoming everybody to Aberdeen for what we are sure will be an enjoyable match.”