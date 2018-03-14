Police stop local motorists

More than 40 motorists were stopped by police during a two-day operation in the Kincardine and Mearns area.

It was held on Monday and Tuesday, March 12 and 13, by officers from the local community policing team and road policing unit.

PC Malcolm Kinross said: “We’re aware of community concerns about driver behaviour, particularly around local schools and so arranged these days of action.

“During the operation we stopped and spoke to over 40 motorists and combined both education and enforcement to reinforce the message that both speeding, antisocial driving and other road traffic offences will be dealt with robustly.”

Two drivers were issued with conditional offers in relation to road traffic offences.

PC Kinross added: “Road safety is a top concern for many people, especially parents, and Police Scotland is fully committed to reducing incidents on our roads.

“We hope that our activity here over the last two days helps to influence road user behaviour and reduces the numbers of casualties on the road network.

“We would always urge those who drive children to school to always obey the local parking restrictions. Do not park on the yellow zig zag lines or near junctions, do not obstruct driveways, do not park on double yellow lines or single lines during restricted times and when arriving and/or leaving school always check around you for pedestrians.”