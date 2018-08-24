Police tackling illegal off-road driving across Aberdeenshire

Drivers are being warned by the police not to drive their vehicles off-road as part of an operation to tackle the illegal use of motor vehicles within North-east forests.

Police Scotland is continuing to work with the Forestry Commission to prevent and detect irresponsible and illegal motorists who ride motorbikes and quad bikes on Forestry Commission land endangering members of the public using the forests.

As part of this officers are continuing to carry out high visibility patrols in forest areas.

PC Malcolm Kinross said: "Walkers, mountain bikers, horse riders and other members of the public should be free to enjoy the forests without fear of coming into contact with a vehicle being driven off road.

“Riding motorbikes or any other vehicle off road without permission from the landowner is illegal in Scotland and the driver could be charged with road traffic offences and be fined.

“Persistent offenders could also risk having their vehicle seized.

“Here in the North East we benefit from having beautiful forestry areas which, through organisations such as the Forestry Commission, encourage the public to use woodlands and enjoy them responsibly.

“Whilst riding a motorbike or vehicle off-road may be exhilarating it does come with many risks for drivers and the public and I would encourage anyone with an interest in participating in this to contact an official club.

“If you see any vehicles being driven off-road please contact Police Scotland on 101. If you can, try to report as much detail as possible including location, registration, colour of vehicle and detail of the driver/riders clothing."

Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.