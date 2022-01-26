Aberdeenshire Council leader will not seek re-election in May’s polls

Council leader Andy Kille has decided not to stand for re-election in the Local Government Elections in May.

The Fraserburgh and District councillor has announced his decision not to seek re-election due to “personal, health and family reasons”.

Elected in May 2017, Cllr Kille took over as leader of the council in November 2020 from Councillor Jim Gifford, having also succeeded him as Conservative group leader.

Announcing his decision not to seek re-election in a Facebook post, Cllr Kille said it had been a huge honour and privilege to be leader of Aberdeenshire Council and to have served the community of the Fraserburgh and District ward.

He added: “I stand down at the election, with no small measure of regret, and I would like to send my sincere thanks to all those who have supported me and helped during those five years.”

Prior to his political career in local government, Cllr Kille served in the police force for more than 30 years.

His career included 15 years as a tactical firearms commander, during which time he took charge of around 500 firearms incidents.

He was also a post incident manager, for both firearms and non firearms incidents, and has extensive experience of police vehicle pursuits having commanded hundreds over the years, along with a wide variety of other serious incidents.

He retired April 2015, and in May 2017, he sought election to Aberdeenshire Council, standing as a Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate in the Fraserburgh and District ward.

He was duly elected, securing more first preference votes than any of the other nine candidates standing in the ward.

Cllr Kille has served on a number of council committees during his term, including a number as chairman; and in his time as council leader, he has had to deal with issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

While announcing his decision not to stand this May, Cllr Kille congratulated James Adams, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate seeking to replace him in representing Fraserburgh and District ward.