Aberdeenshire councillors plea for fully funded council tax freeze

Councillor Leigh Wilson

Alba Party Aberdeenshire councillors - Leigh Wilson, Alastair Bews and Brian Topping – raised the issue at a meeting of the Full Council and called on the Scottish Government to compensate the council for the equivalent of a 4.5% increase.

Councillor Wilson (pictured), Alba’s national Local Government spokesman, emphasised the importance of the initiative being fully funded.

He said: “It is possible for Aberdeenshire to unilaterally freeze the council tax, which the Aberdeenshire Alba group are proposing because it is absolutely vital we don’t plunge people into financial misery, but without government compensation there will undoubtedly be cuts the council has to make.

"We are asking others across local government, local authorities as well as Cosla, to join us in calling for a fully funded council tax freeze from Holyrood. People need a reprieve, not a winter of despair.