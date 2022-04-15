Aberdeenshire full slate for Scottish Conservatives, and early pledges External

Announcing a full slate of 33 Aberdeenshire candidates for May 5, George Carr said local Conservative prospects offer voters a "strong mix of energy and local expertise."

As part of its manifesto for the region, George said candidates will put road safety , bridges and infrastructure investment at the heart of the campaign, support community decision-making, and oppose Holyrood centralisation of public services such as health and transport.

Conservative campaigners are pressing for the delivery of a dual carriageway north of Ellon, improvements to the A947, and getting the most out of the Aberdeen City and Shire Region Deal from Buchan to the Mearns.

Environmental policies include boosting the national electric vehicle charger programme, supplementing this with rapid charger points as a default.

George, who has been a Mearns councillor since 2007 and is standing in the ward again, said: "For years, Aberdeenshire has given more to Holyrood than what it gets back, which means we have been short-changed by tens of millions of pounds for public services every year.

"As we recover economically and socially from the pandemic, local services must be the only priority for those at the ballot box.

"Every Scottish Conservative councillor elected will only be focused on helping schools to catch up pupils, fixing local roads and protecting local services, all while keeping council tax increases low.

"We have a strong mix of energy and local expertise to deliver a robust and clear message on behalf of our constituents.”

Local candidates are Jeff Hutchison and Shirley Burnett who will be standing in the North Kincardine ward.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside candidates are Wendy Agnew and Alan Turner.

In the Mearns, George Carr and Laurie Carnie are the Conservative candidates.