Alison Evison to stand as an independent in Mearns Ward

Alison Evison has thrown her hat in the ring

Alison Evison is to stand in the Mearns Ward in the May local council elections.

She has lived in the Mearns for more than twenty years, bringing up her children there and having previously worked as a teacher at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk.

She has also served as a councillor for ten years in the North Kincardine ward.

Alison spoke to the Leader, saying: “Local communities and our local places have become increasingly important over the last two challenging years as a result of the Covid pandemic, and the work of our councillors is changing as a result of that.

"A far greater emphasis on community planning with local partners and volunteers has and is taking place.

She continued: “Our councillors are elected to serve the communities in which they live, doing all they can to ensure that the council uses the resources it has available to deliver the services people in these communities rely on.”

“Listening to people across the Mearns as I have been travelling around the area, I have heard that the maintenance of the local roads must be a top priority, alongside opportunities for children and young people to play and socialise together after such a long experience of restrictions.

"More and more people are struggling to cope as living costs are continuing to increasing, and existing inequalities are being accentuated. To this end, the council must be innovative in its local work to tackle poverty no matter what shape it presents itself in.”

“And of course the Council has a key role not to mention the level of responsibilities it has in working across the area to help achieve the crucial Net Zero targets, set out by the government.”

“These elections are about what the Council can and must do for and with our local communities, not to get bogged down with national issues over which the Council has absolutely no influence.