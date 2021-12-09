Arwen review should study mobile signal weakness says MP

Andrew Bowie says investigation into mobile signal strength is imperative following Storm Arwen.

Energy regulator Ofgem will analyse the resilience of the power grid and the companies' emergency response.

In the Commons last week. West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie (pictured) urged energy minister Greg Hands to support a parallel review from communications regulator Ofcom.

In the aftermath of the storm, the Scottish Conservative MP joined Mr Hands to see the damage caused by Storm Arwen to trees, power and telephone lines outside Kemnay in his constituency.

Mr Bowi e said: “Whilst there's a lot being said about the resilience of the energy network and a review into that, I ask my right honourable Friend to join me in looking into a review into the communications network.

"Because part of the problem last week seemed to be that it was dependent on which mobile network you were on that you were able to report faults or that you were offline in your area.

“So can I ask him for his support in calling for a review from Ofcom into the mobile communications network as well?”