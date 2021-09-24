Aberdeenshire Council makes its housing stock more energy efficient

The council is making its housing stock more energy efficient.

Currently, around 13 per cent of Scotland’s carbon emissions are related to the way homes are heated. Scottish Government targets aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045, with a commitment that gas boilers will no longer be installed in new homes from 2024.

In turn, Aberdeenshire Council’s Climate Declaration states the council will ‘work with others across the region to ensure that Aberdeenshire reaches Net Zero by 2045.’

Energy efficiency has underpinned a wide range of improvements to council housing for a number of years, with digital tools playing an increasingly key role.

Among activities currently underway is the installation of solar panels to 500 council properties across the area.

There were also around 2000 upgrades to 1 600 properties in Aberdeenshire over the 2020/21 financial year, including wall insulation, improvements to heating systems, and replacement doors and windows.

Councillor Anne Stirling, Communities Committee chair, welcomed the innovative approaches being adopted for home improvements.

“Good quality, affordable homes – which includes the affordability of heating – are the bedrock of reducing child poverty and supporting thriving communities and health and wellbeing, not to mention helping to act on climate change.”