Financial support for Mearns groups

Four north-east groups are to receive financial support from Aberdeenshire Council following approval from councillors.

The Dickson Memorial Hall, Bervie Caledonian Football Club, Durris Kirkton Hall and the St James Episcopal Church all applied for a share of funding from the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee Budget.

All four applications were discussed and unanimously agreed by councillors of the Area Committee on Tuesday, February 8.

The Dickson Memorial Hall in Laurencekirk will receive £5,205.60 to replace its existing Fire Alarm control panel and allow extra alarms to be installed.

Chairman of the management committee and Hall trustee Albert Donald said that the replacement system was needed following an inspection of the site.

He added that the Hall reached out for funding support as its reserves are low as a result of various bookings being cancelled by the Covid pandemic.

Bervie Caledonian Football Club will gain £3,600 to replace lighting units around the football pitch at Boath Park in Gourdon.

The lighting fixtures currently in place have deteriorated over the years and have been deemed unsafe.

Following inspections, it was found that the lights had been damaged by water and were beyond repair.

Youth teams in the surrounding area have wanted to use the pitch at night but have been unable to due to the lack of lighting.

Councillor George Carr supported the application and said: “Bervie Caley have great traction in the community and like other groups have suffered greatly through not being able to raise income in the last couple of years so we’ve always got to be mindful of that.”

Durris Kirkton Hall will get £1,800 to help remove five large conifer trees surrounding the hall that has been found to be too large and unsafe.

Finally, the St James Episcopal Church in Stonehaven will be awarded £2,000 towards its project to repair and tidy up the churchyard.

Planning permission and listed building consent is in place for the works.