Fund saves “catastrophic” A92 problems within 10 years

George Carr and Laurie Carnie, who are standing for the Mearns ward in May 5's local council elections, believe the recently announced Aberdeenshire bridge prioritisation list is essential for the southern part of the county.

Bridge replacements at Inverbervie and Abbeyton will be funded by a £40 million chest created by the Conservative-led administration.

This portion of the infrastructure fund will help address the backlog of failing bridges and roads across Aberdeenshire.

Commenting on the replacement programme, George said: “The 10-year bridge programme will allocate £20m towards a new bridge at Inverbervie to replace the failing Jubilee Bridge.

"The current bridge is deemed 'vital' and is categorised as an 'amber' risk which means it will likely be subject to closure or restrictions.

"Without this funding, we would see the A92 closed or restricted at Inverbervie within the next decade, which to my mind would have been catastrophic for business, residents and commuters.

Laurie said: "The loss of one bridge can have a major impact that is felt for miles around. The loss of the Abbeyton Bridge at Castleton Farm shop has had a detrimental effect on the local economy, road safety and has also impacted negatively on the road network.

"So, I am thrilled that we have managed to secure a commitment to also replace that bridge within the next five years through the new infrastructure fund."

Aberdeenshire is responsible for 3,500 miles of public road, carried by 1,308 bridges, which equates to a bridge approximately every 2,7 miles of road. Nearly 70% of those bridges are more than 100 years old and with such an ageing bridge stock there is now a significant programme of works required to be carried out over the next 10 years.