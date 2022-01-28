How would you spend £1.8m in Stonehaven

How would you like to see the money spent on improving the sport and leisure facilities?

A public vote to decide how to spend the cash will take place from February 7 to 21.

Seven options were identified for progression following engagement with the community and online voting opens on February 7. There will also be opportunities throughout the town to find out more about the project and participate in person.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA), the sports and cultural service of Aberdeenshire Council, has committed to spending £1.8m of its capital budget on projects identified by and receiving the greatest support from the local community.

The seven options progressing to the vote are: an additional covered multi-use sports area at the leisure centre; upgrade to the gym, fitness, dance areas and changing at the leisure centre; funding to support additional multi-use space within Stonehaven Recreation Grounds; funding to support a covered tennis facility at Stonehaven Recreation Grounds; upgrade to the skate park area including seating and lighting; upgrade to the outdoor space within Stonehaven Recreation Grounds to incorporate challenge putting, petanque and quoits, and a PAMIS (Promoting A More Inclusive Society) changing area within the Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

There will be a stall at Stonehaven’s Farmer’s Market on February 5 where staff will be on hand to talk about the options, answer any questions about the process and assist with voting.

From February 7-21 displays showing the options can be viewed during opening hours at Stonehaven Leisure Centre and at Stonehaven Library. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions if required.

The winning project or projects will be announced following the conclusion of the voting process.