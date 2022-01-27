Long-serving Mearns councillor to stand down

Councillor Ian Mollison will be standing down at the May election

Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Mollison was first elected in 2007 to represent the North Kincardine ward which covers the Portlethen and Newtonhill area.

A journalist by trade, he worked for Royal Mail in communications and then North East MSPs Nicol Stephen and Alison McInnes before becoming a full-time councillor.

Cllr Mollison said: "I have given this a lot of thought. It has been a pleasure (most of the time) and a privilege to have been chosen to take the difficult decisions on behalf of the 12,336 voters in this ward. It has been an honour to have represented the ward, but now is the time to step aside for someone younger. The years are adding up now!

"There have been highlights, such as the decision to give the green light to the building of Chapelton. It is a community which is a delight to the eye.

"I will also always recall being in the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill when an orchestra from Scottish Ballet played for some local primary school children, including the memorable “Pirates of the Caribbean”. That was something to behold. Just me, the orchestra and the children. No parents.

"There have been dark moments too. Particularly the Scottish Government’s decision to over-rule the views of local councillors about whether houses should be built on the moor south of Newtonhill.

"I have tried to make this a better place to live, but not always succeeded. Trying to move a local authority in the right direction isn’t easy. There are 69 other councillors for a start. And councillors do not take operational decisions, so one has to use persuasion and logic when putting a case to officers. One aim has not yet been realised … the reopening of Newtonhill Station. All the signs are good, but it takes many years to accomplish this. We are on the right track."

During his 15 years Cllr Mollison has served on the Kincardine and Mearns area committee and on the Aberdeenshire-wide infrastructure services committee.