Scottish Budget must reverse cuts to Aberdeenshire Council public services says MP

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP says the SNP have hammered the area with cuts year after year.

Mr Bowie has highlighted that the SNP-Green Government’s budget is increasing by more than 10% this year, saying that means they have no excuse not to pass on additional funding from UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to Aberdeenshire public services.

The MP says the SNP have hammered the area with cuts year after year, which have had a devastating impact on crucial local services.

Figures from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre show Aberdeenshire Council is being underfunded by more than £43 million in 2021/22, or £200 per person less than the national average.

It has resulted in the local authority being the fourth lowest in Scotland for funding per head

The Scottish Conservatives would enshrine in law fair funding for the budget given to local authorities every year, with their proposals for a Local Government Powers and Protection Bill.

Mr Bowie said: “The SNP government slash the budget for local authorities such as Aberdeenshire year after year.

“That has impacted hugely on crucial day-to-day services for people and communities here. If they are to recover from the pandemic, these cuts simply cannot continue.

“The SNP-Green government have no excuses not to give Aberdeenshire the funding they need. Their own budget is rising by over ten per cent this year.

“I am backing Scottish Conservative plans that would enshrine in law a fair funding deal for our local authorities every single year.