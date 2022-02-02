LibDems name new candidate

Liberal Democrat council hopeful Mel Sullivan with Councillor Ian Mollison

Mel has lived in Portlethen for more than 20 years and has been an active volunteer with many local groups and organisations. She is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Councillor Ian Mollison who is standing down after 15 years.

He said: “Mel has impressed me since telling me she would be interested in standing. She has never been afraid over the years to put her hand up and get stuck into community projects. She cares deeply about our community. She has my full support and I hope the voters will give her the backing she deserves.”

“Ian is a tough act to follow,” says Mel. “If elected I will do my best to live up to the example he has set. In particular, Ian’s communication with residents has been stellar. I may not be able to turn a phrase as well as an ex-newspaper man, but I’ll do my best to keep everyone informed and involved.”

A graduate of Aberdeen University, her track record of volunteering includes treasurer of the Scottish Archery Associate, Portlethen Primary PTA and Parent Council member, a campaigner for the new Hillside School, a member of the Jubilee Hall management committee and secretary of Portlethen Gala committee.

Currently she is a volunteer with Home-Start as well as continuing to act as a parent helper in school when called upon. Mel also helps at the Fine Piece Café in Jubilee Hall and runs a free boardgames club – Tabletop Portlethen.

“I’ve always volunteered to help and been involved in local groups when I felt able. I grew up watching my father, a paraplegic, constantly going out to committee meetings – from campaigning for disabled rights, to being on the Parish Council. Now that my four children are all in school, I have time and energy to spare.