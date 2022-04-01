Salmond roadshow heads for Inverbervie

Alex Salmond will be taking his roadshow to Inverbervie next week

The Alba Party leader will visit the Burgh Hall on Friday, April 15, with sitting councillor Leigh Wilson, to discuss the new prospectus for an independent Scotland.

The event, which is free to attend, will start at 7:30pm.

Councillor Wilson said, “It is wonderful to be inviting Alex Salmond to Bervie later this month to discuss the contents of the new book.

"I’ll be offering my constituents across the Mearns the chance to come and hear the positive case for an independent Scotland and I know people will be interested specifically in how communities like the one I represent can be transformed by independence.

"I’m standing for the Alba Party in this election precisely because we are putting these ideas forward – for too long the independence movement has been stuck in pause but now we are injecting the ideas and urgency required to drive forward the cause.”

The Alba Party is fielding 111 candidates across Scotland in May’s election, including seven in Aberdeenshire.

Alex Salmond launched the Wee Alba Book at a meeting in Glasgow last week and announced plans to print 100,000 copies for distribution across the country. The book deals with a variety of issues pertinent to the independence debate - namely borders, Europe, currency and pensions – and aims to address some of the questions which have gone unanswered since 2014.

Crucially for North East, the book also explores Scotland’s relationship to energy with proposals to capture the energy that Scotland produces.

Mr Salmond said, “The last time I spoke in Inverbervie it was from a campaign bus at the beach. And so I am greatly looking forward to speaking in the Burgh Hall. Everybody should be asking the question as to why we have sky high electricity and fuel bills in this land of energy plenty.

"The answer to this and many questions about the best future for Scotland is to be found in the pages of the Wee Alba Book.”