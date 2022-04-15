Storm costs revealed - but Aberdeenshire Council won't et any relief funding

Alexander Burnett has urged the Scottish Government to pay out relief funding to Aberdeenshire Council

The council revealed it has incurred costs of £906,000 following Storms Arwen, Barra, Malik/Corrie, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

The costs include paying contractors, removal of trees, repairs to roads and pavements, and replacing street lighting, fencing and bus shelters. But in a report to the council’s business service committee, officers have said they cannot submit a compensation claim because the amount falls below the Scottish Government’s application threshold.

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett, submitted written questions to government ministers earlier this year asking what relief funding was being given to the local authority. He said: “These costs represent the sheer scale of work which has been delivered by Aberdeenshire Council to repair our communities that have been ravaged by these storms.

"The extreme weather events which have battered the north-east over the last six months are among the worst in living memory and the trauma is still being felt.