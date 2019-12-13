Tory’s Andrew Bowie retains West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine

The Scottish Conservative candidate Andrew Bowie has been re-elected as the Member of Parliament for the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency.

He retains his seat from the previous election in 2017.

Mr Bowie received a total of 22,752 votes followed closely by Scottish National Party (SNP) candidate Fergus Mutch who received 21,909 votes.

The total number of votes cast from across the constituency was 53,459. A total of 114 ballot papers were rejected.

The other West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine candidates were Paddy Coffield (Labour – 2,431 votes) and John Waddell (Liberal Democrats – 6,253 votes).

Speaking at the election count at TECA Aberdeen in the early hours of Friday, December 13 Mr Bowie joked that the result was “never in doubt”.

He added: “It has been the privilege of my life to serve West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine in the House of Commons. To be re-elected for a second term, to be entrusted by the people of this very special part of the world, to serve it again is an honour surpassing any other.”

Mr Bowie thanked his fellow candidates for what he described as “an incredibly civil, polite and genuinely upbeat contest”.

He added: “Focusing on and arguing on the issues and not on the people making them, I think this contest could maybe act as an example of how elections might be fought across the rest of the United Kingdom, indeed it might be a small gleam of light on a rather bleak political world at the minute.

“I know we all disagree on the future direction of our country and where the best interests of Scotland lie but every one of these candidates would have made examplary MPs and it has been a privilege to have them as my opponents in this contest this year.”

Mr Bowie went on to thank his wife, his agent and his campaign manager, adding: “The Conservative and Unionist Party are going to form our next Government, and I am proud to stand here and support that party and that Government for I know at its heart will be the interest of all the British people wherever they will be.

“It will be a one nation Government, governing for our whole one nation and all the people in it and I cannot wait to get to work.”

SNP candidate Fergus Mutch thanked his fellow candidates and campaign team.

He said: “Sadly today we have fallen short. Congratulations to Andrew Bowie for his victory, I wish him well in representing the people of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency at Westminster.”