Who will get your vote on May 5?

The following candidates are up for election, so who will get your vote?

North Kincardine

David Aitchison (Scottish National Party)

Alastair Bews (Independent)

Shirley Burnett (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party)

Jeff Hutison (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party)

Eilzabeth Wilson Leslie (Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Mariage, Pro-Life)

Colin Pike (Independent)

Louise Claire Ross (Scottish Green Party)

Mel Sullivan (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Catherine Mary Victor (Scottish National Party).

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside

Wendy Agnew (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party)

Dawn Black (Scottish National Party)

Raymond James Christie (Scottish Labour Party)

Sarah Dickinson (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Dennis Robertson (Scottish National Party)

Rachel Katherine Shanks (Scottish Green Party)

Ma Simpson (Independent)

Alan Turner (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party).

Mearns

Yvonne Allan (Scottish Labour Party)

Laurie Carnie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party)

George Carr (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party)

Alison Elizabeth Evison (Independent)

Shona Ewen (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Douglas Fraser (Scottish Green Party)

Diane Elizabeth Laurenson (Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life)

David Allen Neill (Independent)

Dave Stewart

Leigh Wilson (Alba Party for Independence)

The first postal ballot packs started going out as of yesterday (Thursday April 14).

The deadline for registering to vote is midnight on Monday, April 18.

For new or changed postal vote and postal proxy applications the deadline is 5pm on Tuesday, April 19.

New applications to vote by proxy must be received by 5pm on Thursday, April 26, while emergency proxy applications will be accepted up to the deadline of 5pm on Thursday, May 5.

Polling stations will open from 7am on May 5 before closing at 10pm. Votes will then be counted electronically on Friday 6th May 2022 at P&J Live in Aberdeen