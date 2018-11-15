Porlethen ambulance: Funds boosted by more than £1000

Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance Association recently held a highly-successful fund-raising ceilidh

The event was held at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill and more than £1000 was gathered.

The fundraiser was well supported and was organised by one of the volunteer drivers, Jim Dunbar, who was assisted by a number of other drivers.

It was backed by various local businesses, with the main sponsor being Hunting Energy Services (UK) Ltd.

The money raised will go towards the running costs of the ambulance.

The ceilidh was attended by North East Region Conservative MSP Liam Kerr.

He said: “We had a great night and I am looking forward to supporting the community ambulance going forward.”

The vehicle provides a transport service to people living in the Portlethen, Newtonhill, Muchalls and surrounding area and is now in its 36th year.

The primary service is to take patients who have difficulty getting to and from Portlethen Medical Practice, and it runs five days a week.