Praise for ‘Good Samaritan’

A Stonehaven woman has thanked a local business for stepping in to replace a projector stolen from her popular Christmas display.

Debra Henry decorates her garden in the Brickfield area every festive season and this year added the laser equipment to highlight Yuletide images.

But a thief made off with the projector - leaving Debra furious.

She told the Leader: “Every Christmas I put out a display and I pop out a charity box for a local organisation.

“This year I decided to add a projector but someone entered the garden and stole it.

“I was so angry I put something about it on social media.”

Her Facebook message was noticed by Yvonne Davidson, who works at the town’s Kirktown Garden Centre.

She mentioned what had happened to her boss Jim Gammie who, as a goodwill gesture, decided to donate a snowflake projector to Debra.

Yvonne said: “I know how much work Debra puts into her charity display each year and it was such a shame for something like this happen.

“It was so nice of my boss to do this.”

Debra was grateful for the ‘Good Samaritan’ act.

She said: “It was so unexpected and I’m delighted. It was such a kind thing for him to do.”

The projector was handed over to her last Thursday.

Debra chooses a local charity or organisation to benefit each year from contributions to her festive display. This time it is the Sea Cadets.