Pupil taken to hospital after A90 collision

A pupil was taken to hospital after a school bus and a lorry were in collision on the A90 near Stonehaven this afternoon.

Youngsters from Inverurie Academy were being taken to a football match when the crash happened on the southbound carriageway about 3.15.

No one was seriously hurt, although a pupil was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “A bus carrying Inverurie Academy pupils to a football match was in collision with another vehicle on the A90 at around quarter past three this afternoon.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, although one pupil has been taken to hospital as a precaution. The pupils are being taken back to Inverurie in another vehicle.”